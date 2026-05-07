Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) - Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the casino operator will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands' current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 118.27%. Las Vegas Sands's revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

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A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LVS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.75 to $78.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.9%

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $70.45.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 48.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Patrick Dumont sold 60,165 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $3,294,033.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,028,824.50. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Las Vegas Sands's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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