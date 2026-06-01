Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for CRS

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for Carpenter Technology in a research report issued on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.89. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology's current full-year earnings is $10.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology's Q1 2027 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.99 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $14.34 EPS.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $655.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Carpenter Technology's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share.

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CRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $453.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $441.00.

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Carpenter Technology Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CRS stock opened at $468.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $421.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.08. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $228.00 and a fifty-two week high of $475.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In other news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 11,815 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.36, for a total value of $5,214,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 18,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,096,307.84. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.86, for a total transaction of $317,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $317,895. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. Carpenter Technology's payout ratio is 8.42%.

Key Headlines Impacting Carpenter Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised EPS estimates for multiple future periods, including Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, FY2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, Q3 2028, and FY2028, signaling confidence in Carpenter Technology’s earnings trajectory.

Zacks Research raised EPS estimates for multiple future periods, including Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, FY2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, Q3 2028, and FY2028, signaling confidence in Carpenter Technology’s earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: The higher FY2027 and FY2028 projections suggest the market may be looking past near-term results and focusing on durable long-term profit growth.

The higher FY2027 and FY2028 projections suggest the market may be looking past near-term results and focusing on durable long-term profit growth. Neutral Sentiment: A separate valuation-focused article highlights that shares have had strong multi-period gains, which may lead some investors to pause and reassess whether the stock is getting expensive after its run-up. A Look At Carpenter Technology (CRS) Valuation After Strong Multi Period Share Price Gains

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

Further Reading

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