Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delek US in a report released on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delek US's current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US's Q1 2028 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Delek US from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on Delek US in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Delek US from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Delek US from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Delek US from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.69.

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Delek US Price Performance

Delek US stock opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. Delek US has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.50. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ION Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $52,427,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $48,374,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 6,300.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,306,269 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $42,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,059 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $29,544,000 after acquiring an additional 934,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1,173.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 954,900 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $28,322,000 after acquiring an additional 879,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other news, EVP Denise Clark Mcwatters sold 11,988 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $495,464.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,520.68. This trade represents a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert G. Wright sold 10,720 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $504,590.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,266,326.36. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 149,585 shares of company stock valued at $6,460,853 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.56% of the company's stock.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Delek US's dividend payout ratio is presently -112.09%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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