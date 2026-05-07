Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX - Free Report) - Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation's current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.71.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of KNX opened at $64.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock's 50 day moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.20). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.45%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 123.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,478.6% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joshua Smith sold 5,770 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $351,450.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,224.74. This trade represents a 38.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,305,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,626,167. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Knight-Swift Transportation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 380.95%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

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