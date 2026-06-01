Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for PAG

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.53. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group's current full-year earnings is $13.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group's Q3 2027 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $14.39 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $15.02 EPS.

PAG has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $182.63.

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Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $167.12 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $158.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.67. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $140.12 and a 12 month high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. Penske Automotive Group's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Penske Automotive Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,488 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total value of $238,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 935.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc NYSE: PAG, headquartered in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, is an international transportation services company primarily focused on automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company retails new and pre-owned vehicles across a broad spectrum of brands, while offering parts, maintenance, collision repair and reconditioning services. In addition, Penske provides financing and insurance products through its integrated finance and insurance operations, supporting both retail customers and commercial clients.

Formed in 1990 as United Auto Group and publicly traded since 1999, Penske Automotive Group has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of dealerships and service centers across the United States and Europe.

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