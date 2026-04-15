Zacks Research Comments on KBR's Q2 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for KBR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for KBR's current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KBR's Q2 2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of KBR from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KBR from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.50.

Get KBR alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KBR

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.72. KBR has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $56.78.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The firm's revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KBR by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,748,597 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $110,494,000 after buying an additional 2,128,895 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of KBR by 1,611.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,327 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $93,366,000 after buying an additional 1,858,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,785,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,038,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company's stock.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. KBR's payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider KBR, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KBR wasn't on the list.

While KBR currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here