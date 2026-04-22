Zacks Research Comments on Teradata's Q3 Earnings (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teradata in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teradata's current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teradata's FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

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Several other research firms have also issued reports on TDC. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Teradata from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Northland Securities set a $37.00 target price on Teradata in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradata from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $36.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Teradata

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.62. Teradata has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business's fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.49 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 7.82%.Teradata's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Teradata by 21.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,317,179 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 228,654 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Teradata by 103.8% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 66,088 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares during the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new position in Teradata in the third quarter valued at about $3,988,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Teradata by 92.6% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 193,675 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradata by 43.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,249,547 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,877,000 after purchasing an additional 378,022 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $944,429.08. This trade represents a 44.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock sold 61,990 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,497,577.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,354,676 shares in the company, valued at $376,899,896.04. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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