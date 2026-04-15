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Zacks Research Comments on TriMas' Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRS)

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
TriMas logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research cut its Q4 2026 EPS estimate for TriMas to $0.38 (from $0.40) and assigned the stock a "Strong Sell" rating.
  • TriMas reported Q4 EPS of $0.40 (vs. $0.41 consensus) and revenue of $139.97 million, a notable shortfall versus the $192.96 million analysts expected, though revenue rose ~12.4% year-over-year.
  • Despite the miss and Zacks' downgrade, the street consensus is a "Moderate Buy" (three Buys, one Sell) with an average price target of $41.50; the stock trades around $39 with a market cap of $1.43B and a 0.4% dividend yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for TriMas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TriMas' current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($139.97) million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $192.96 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.53%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRS. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. BWS Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised TriMas from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriMas presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TriMas

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of TRS opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55. TriMas has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. TriMas's payout ratio is currently 5.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in TriMas by 20,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 1,958.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,029 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

About TriMas

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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