Zacks Research Downgrades ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Hold

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded ACM Research from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded ACM Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACM Research

ACM Research Stock Down 7.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $49.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.68. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $71.65.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In related news, Director Charles C. Pappis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $260,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $718,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 110,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,086.52. This trade represents a 11.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,110,750 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,764 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company's stock.

Key ACM Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting ACM Research this week:

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

Further Reading

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