Zacks Research Downgrades Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Strong Sell

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Gold Fields alerts: Sign Up

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gold Fields from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gold Fields from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gold Fields from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Gold Fields from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.25 to $57.25 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GFI

Gold Fields Stock Performance

GFI opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 47.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1,106.7% in the fourth quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company's stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields NYSE: GFI is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company's core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gold Fields, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gold Fields wasn't on the list.

While Gold Fields currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here