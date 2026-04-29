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Zacks Research Downgrades Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) to Hold

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Impala Platinum logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research downgraded Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) from a strong-buy to a hold in a report issued Monday.
  • Analysts are mixed—Morgan Stanley rates the stock overweight and HSBC a buy with a consensus price target of $23.00, leaving an average rating of Moderate Buy.
  • Shares opened at $13.90 and trade in a 52‑week range of $5.79–$23.50, with 50- and 200-day moving averages near $15.99 and $15.18.
  • Interested in Impala Platinum? Here are five stocks we like better.

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMPUY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Impala Platinum to an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. HSBC set a $23.00 target price on shares of Impala Platinum and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IMPUY opened at $13.90 on Monday. Impala Platinum has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18.

About Impala Platinum

(Get Free Report)

Impala Platinum OTCMKTS: IMPUY is the U.S. American Depositary Receipt program for Impala Platinum Holdings Limited, a South African mining group specializing in the extraction, processing and marketing of platinum group metals (PGMs). Headquartered in Johannesburg, the company’s core products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium and iridium, with byproducts such as nickel and gold. Impala Platinum’s integrated operations span the full value chain from underground and surface mining to smelting and refining.

The company’s principal mining assets are located on the Bushveld Complex in South Africa and at the Zimplats operations in Zimbabwe.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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