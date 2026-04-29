Zacks Research Downgrades Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) to Hold

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMPUY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Impala Platinum to an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. HSBC set a $23.00 target price on shares of Impala Platinum and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.00.

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Impala Platinum Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IMPUY opened at $13.90 on Monday. Impala Platinum has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum OTCMKTS: IMPUY is the U.S. American Depositary Receipt program for Impala Platinum Holdings Limited, a South African mining group specializing in the extraction, processing and marketing of platinum group metals (PGMs). Headquartered in Johannesburg, the company’s core products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium and iridium, with byproducts such as nickel and gold. Impala Platinum’s integrated operations span the full value chain from underground and surface mining to smelting and refining.

The company’s principal mining assets are located on the Bushveld Complex in South Africa and at the Zimplats operations in Zimbabwe.

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