Zacks Research Downgrades Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) to Hold

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on POWI

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI stock opened at $74.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average of $60.11. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $91.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business had revenue of $108.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 15,894 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,306,168.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 71,239 shares in the company, valued at $5,854,421.02. The trade was a 18.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 124,287 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $10,743,368.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 279,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,161,363.04. The trade was a 30.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,772 shares of company stock valued at $27,322,535. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 576.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 125.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,074 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm's product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

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