Zacks Research Downgrades Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) to Strong Sell

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.80.

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Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $87.68 on Tuesday. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $105.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm's 50-day moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.24.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $458.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $467.57 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,860 shares of the company's stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the company's stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company's stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,085 shares of the company's stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company's stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal NYSE: HCC is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama's Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal's product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

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