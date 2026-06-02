Zacks Research Expects Lower Earnings for Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Range Resources' current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.20 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Range Resources's quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

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Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Range Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRC

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.46. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Range Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $310,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,272,859.20. This trade represents a 19.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Range Resources by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,431 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Range Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,503 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company's technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

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