Zacks Research Expects Stronger Earnings for OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of OUTFRONT Media in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OUTFRONT Media's current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $513.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.61 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 24.86%.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts: Sign Up

OUT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of OUT opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. OUTFRONT Media has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. OUTFRONT Media's dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OUTFRONT Media

In related news, EVP Matthew Siegel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $1,289,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,165.75. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $303,528.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $976,050.92. This represents a 23.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 45.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 43,006 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 199.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,420 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 72,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter worth about $1,802,000.

OUTFRONT Media News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting OUTFRONT Media this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near‑term and longer‑term EPS forecasts for OUT, including lifting Q1 2026 to $0.22 and nudging FY2026–FY2028 estimates slightly higher — a net upward revision to expected profitability that can support the stock. Gear Up for Outfront Media (OUT) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Zacks Research raised several near‑term and longer‑term EPS forecasts for OUT, including lifting Q1 2026 to $0.22 and nudging FY2026–FY2028 estimates slightly higher — a net upward revision to expected profitability that can support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks retains a "Hold" rating despite the model upgrades, and its preview highlights that market watchers are focusing on unit-level metrics and ad demand trends beyond headline revenue/EPS — meaning the stock could remain sensitive to the actual Q1 print and guidance. Gear Up for Outfront Media (OUT) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Zacks retains a "Hold" rating despite the model upgrades, and its preview highlights that market watchers are focusing on unit-level metrics and ad demand trends beyond headline revenue/EPS — meaning the stock could remain sensitive to the actual Q1 print and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: OUTFRONT launched a branded content series with Creators 4 Mental Health for Mental Health Awareness Month — positive for brand engagement and transit ad relevance but unlikely to meaningfully change near‑term financials. OUTFRONT Partners with Creators 4 Mental Health for Mental Health Awareness Month

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider OUTFRONT Media, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OUTFRONT Media wasn't on the list.

While OUTFRONT Media currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here