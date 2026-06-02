Zacks Research Forecasts Higher Earnings for OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for OUTFRONT Media in a research note issued on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OUTFRONT Media's current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OUTFRONT Media's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised OUTFRONT Media from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research set a $38.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.71.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OUT

OUTFRONT Media Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of OUT opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. OUTFRONT Media has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $429.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.44 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,310,195 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $55,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,654,899 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $545,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,954 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 85.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,788,695 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,192,000 after acquiring an additional 822,845 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the third quarter worth approximately $13,705,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 905,641 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,826,000 after buying an additional 603,694 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matthew Siegel sold 50,000 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $1,289,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,477,165.75. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,271 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $303,528.03. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at $976,050.92. This represents a 23.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. OUTFRONT Media's payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

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