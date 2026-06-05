Zacks Research Forecasts Stronger Earnings for EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2027 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the energy exploration company will earn $3.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.10. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources' current full-year earnings is $15.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources' Q1 2028 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $13.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $157.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $196.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.32.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $140.79 on Friday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $151.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,038,449.84. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 12,456 shares of company stock worth $1,788,033 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 898.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,420,839 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $205,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,555 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,443,453 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $676,627,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,977,912 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $312,711,000 after buying an additional 1,231,366 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 474.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,318,254 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $138,430,000 after buying an additional 1,088,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,669,969 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $490,394,000 after buying an additional 901,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company's stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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