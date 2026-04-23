Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for IRWD Q2 Earnings

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.23.

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Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.17. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $47.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.10 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner sold 6,730,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $20,528,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,188,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,025,336.75. This represents a 42.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The company's flagship product is linaclotide, marketed under the brand name LINZESS in the United States for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Through a strategic collaboration with Allergan (now part of AbbVie), Ironwood also commercializes linaclotide in select ex-U.S.

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