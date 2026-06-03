Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for PBH Q2 Earnings

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare's current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare's Q3 2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.75.

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Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.35. The business's fifty day moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.16). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $293.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare's quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.420-4.510 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 106.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 548 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 574 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,207 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $66,372.93. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,354,671.80. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Prestige Consumer Healthcare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Prestige Consumer Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged its Q4 2028 EPS estimate higher to $1.41 from $1.36, suggesting slightly better longer-term profit expectations. MarketBeat PBH article

Zacks Research nudged its Q4 2028 EPS estimate higher to $1.41 from $1.36, suggesting slightly better longer-term profit expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research also raised its FY2029 EPS forecast to $5.10, indicating expectations for earnings growth farther out. MarketBeat PBH article

Zacks Research also raised its FY2029 EPS forecast to $5.10, indicating expectations for earnings growth farther out. Negative Sentiment: The analyst lowered several near- to medium-term estimates, including FY2027 EPS to $4.44 from $4.76, FY2028 EPS to $4.72 from $5.05, Q2 2027 EPS to $1.06 from $1.14, Q3 2027 EPS to $1.19 from $1.21, Q2 2028 EPS to $1.11 from $1.24, and Q3 2028 EPS to $1.23 from $1.26. MarketBeat PBH article

The analyst lowered several near- to medium-term estimates, including FY2027 EPS to $4.44 from $4.76, FY2028 EPS to $4.72 from $5.05, Q2 2027 EPS to $1.06 from $1.14, Q3 2027 EPS to $1.19 from $1.21, Q2 2028 EPS to $1.11 from $1.24, and Q3 2028 EPS to $1.23 from $1.26. Negative Sentiment: PBH is also facing investor-overhang risk after Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation on behalf of shareholders, which can add uncertainty and weigh on sentiment. GlobeNewswire investor alert

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women's health.

Key brands in Prestige's portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women's health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

Further Reading

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