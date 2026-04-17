Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for UPS Q3 Earnings

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for United Parcel Service in a research note issued on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service's current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Parcel Service's Q4 2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised United Parcel Service from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Stephens increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $113.03.

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United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $104.96 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $122.41. The company has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $105.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,496,420 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,794,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,092,627 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,183,268,000 after buying an additional 1,029,377 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,142,759 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,692,290,000 after buying an additional 856,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,154,091 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,703,291,000 after buying an additional 240,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818,314 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,370,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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