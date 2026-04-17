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Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for UPS Q3 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
United Parcel Service logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research raised its Q3 2026 EPS estimate for UPS to $1.70 (from $1.69) and issued updated forecasts including Q4 2026 EPS $2.91, FY2026 $7.20 and FY2028 $7.77, while the market consensus for the current full year is $7.95 per share.
  • Several brokers have lifted price targets (e.g., Stifel to $116, Truist to $130), but the MarketBeat consensus rating remains "Hold" with an average target of $113.03; UPS shares recently traded near $104.96 within a 52‑week range of $82.00–$122.41.
  • UPS beat the most recent quarterly EPS estimate with $2.38 (vs. $2.20 expected) on $24.48B revenue (down 3.2% YoY), and it pays a $6.56 annual dividend (a 6.2% yield) with a 100% payout ratio.
  • Five stocks we like better than United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for United Parcel Service in a research note issued on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service's current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Parcel Service's Q4 2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised United Parcel Service from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Stephens increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $113.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $104.96 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $122.41. The company has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $105.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,496,420 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,794,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,092,627 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,183,268,000 after buying an additional 1,029,377 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,142,759 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,692,290,000 after buying an additional 856,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,154,091 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,703,291,000 after buying an additional 240,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818,314 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,370,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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