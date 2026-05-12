Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for ZION Q2 Earnings

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the bank will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, N.A.'s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, N.A.'s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.53.

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Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Down 2.7%

ZION stock opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.90. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,209 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $263,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,635.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,317,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,771,611.79. This trade represents a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,038 shares of company stock worth $439,948. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.'s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Saturday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $225.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Zions Bancorporation, N.A. this week:

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company's commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

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