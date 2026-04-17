Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for Humana Q1 Earnings

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Humana in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the insurance provider will earn $9.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $9.05. Zacks Research has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humana's current full-year earnings is $16.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana's FY2026 earnings at $9.90 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $14.16 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $18.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Humana from $215.00 to $158.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $264.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Humana from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on Humana and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $312.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $222.09.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUM

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $200.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44. Humana has a 52 week low of $163.11 and a 52 week high of $315.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.01) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $32.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.16) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,261,860 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,652,890,000 after acquiring an additional 106,030 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Humana by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,818,008 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,490,239,000 after buying an additional 3,097,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Humana by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,462,549 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,403,877,000 after acquiring an additional 97,211 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Humana by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,496,775 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,151,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,072,208 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,043,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41,125 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty purchased 810 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.21 per share, with a total value of $150,020.10. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,992.97. This trade represents a 7.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Humana's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.05%.

Key Humana News

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

About Humana

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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