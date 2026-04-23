Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for Pentair Q1 Earnings

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pentair in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Pentair's current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair's FY2028 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pentair from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Pentair from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down from $128.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Pentair from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pentair from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $112.21.

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Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $89.55 on Thursday. Pentair has a twelve month low of $83.60 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.87.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 15.66%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.180 EPS.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Pentair's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $670,207.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,003,289.12. This represents a 18.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Speetzen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $699,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $828,917.10. The trade was a 45.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $26,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 64.9% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company's stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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