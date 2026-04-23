Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of WTW FY2026 Earnings

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $19.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.14. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public's current full-year earnings is $19.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public's Q4 2026 earnings at $8.94 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $8.80 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $8.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

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WTW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $398.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $365.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $366.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ WTW opened at $291.40 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $273.59 and a one year high of $352.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 83 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company's stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public's previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Willis Towers Watson Public's payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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