Zacks Research Has Optimistic View of AIT FY2026 Earnings

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $10.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.58. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies' current full-year earnings is $10.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies' Q4 2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $3.11 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 8.34%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.960 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.640-10.750 EPS.

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Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AIT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $317.00 price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $313.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $306.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.10 and a 200-day moving average of $272.94. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $218.48 and a 1 year high of $317.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,187 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $85,897,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 98,348 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $22,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $2,448,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 40,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,471,436.04. This represents a 16.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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