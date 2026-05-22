Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for BJRI Q2 Earnings

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for BJ's Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for BJ's Restaurants' current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BJ's Restaurants' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $358.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $356.97 million. BJ's Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

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Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BJRI. Mizuho dropped their target price on BJ's Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on BJ's Restaurants from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BJ's Restaurants from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on BJ's Restaurants from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on BJ's Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BJRI

BJ's Restaurants Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. BJ's Restaurants has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21.

Institutional Trading of BJ's Restaurants

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in BJ's Restaurants by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 939 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 14.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,305 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 6.3% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,879 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ's Restaurants by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at BJ's Restaurants

In other news, EVP Brian S. Krakower sold 2,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $91,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at $177,321.86. This trade represents a 33.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Bradford Richmond bought 1,000 shares of BJ's Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $636,735. This represents a 5.65% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 3,200 shares of company stock worth $110,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Key BJ's Restaurants News

Here are the key news stories impacting BJ's Restaurants this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its estimates for BJRI’s Q2 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, and several later-period earnings forecasts, which can signal improving operating expectations and support the stock. BJ's Restaurants stock reports

Zacks Research raised its estimates for BJRI’s Q2 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, and several later-period earnings forecasts, which can signal improving operating expectations and support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The firm’s FY2026 estimate was nudged up only slightly to $2.19 per share, essentially in line with the $2.20 consensus, so the change is not a major surprise. BJ's Restaurants stock reports

The firm’s FY2026 estimate was nudged up only slightly to $2.19 per share, essentially in line with the $2.20 consensus, so the change is not a major surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts also lifted some longer-term projections for FY2028, while trimming others like Q1 2027 and FY2028 versus prior forecasts, making the overall message mixed but not materially negative. BJ's Restaurants stock reports

Analysts also lifted some longer-term projections for FY2028, while trimming others like Q1 2027 and FY2028 versus prior forecasts, making the overall message mixed but not materially negative. Negative Sentiment: Some estimates were cut, including Q1 2027 and FY2028, which may temper enthusiasm around the strength of BJRI’s longer-term earnings trajectory. BJ's Restaurants stock reports

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc is a publicly traded casual dining chain known for its deep‐dish pizzas, California‐style thin crust offerings and in‐house craft beer selections. Operating under the BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse brand, the company combines a microbrewery concept with full‐service dining, offering an extensive menu that includes appetizers, salads, pasta dishes, sandwiches and the signature Pizookie dessert.

Founded in 1978 in Orange County, California, BJ's Restaurants began as BJ's Chicago Pizzeria, bringing a Chicago‐style pizza experience to the West Coast.

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