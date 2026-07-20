Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for Cactus Q3 Earnings

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Cactus in a research report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Cactus' current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus' FY2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $388.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.42 million. Cactus had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

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WHD has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cactus from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cactus from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on WHD

Cactus Price Performance

NYSE:WHD opened at $54.64 on Monday. Cactus has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Cactus by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 113.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Cactus by 39,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cactus news, Director Alan Semple sold 10,206 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $577,863.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,667,119.28. This trade represents a 25.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 12,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $678,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,554.30. This represents a 42.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company's stock.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Cactus's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

Key Headlines Impacting Cactus

Here are the key news stories impacting Cactus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for Cactus across multiple future periods, including FY2027 to $3.55 per share and FY2028 to $3.99 per share, implying improved outlook and potentially supporting the stock.

Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for Cactus across multiple future periods, including FY2027 to $3.55 per share and FY2028 to $3.99 per share, implying improved outlook and potentially supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also increased near- and medium-term quarterly EPS estimates, including Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, and Q2 2028, reinforcing expectations for steady earnings growth.

Analysts also increased near- and medium-term quarterly EPS estimates, including Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, and Q2 2028, reinforcing expectations for steady earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Cactus announced it will release second-quarter 2026 earnings after market close on July 29 and host a conference call on July 30, setting up a near-term event that could move the shares depending on results. Article Title

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.

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