Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for ICFI Q1 Earnings

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICF International in a report released on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for ICF International's current full-year earnings is $7.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ICF International's Q3 2027 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ICFI. Weiss Ratings lowered ICF International from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.33.

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ICF International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $68.84 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.96. ICF International has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $101.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.05). ICF International had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $448.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business's revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. ICF International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.250 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 2,121.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Trust Point Inc. grew its position in shares of ICF International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ICF International

In related news, Director Handel Michael J. Van purchased 8,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.39 per share, for a total transaction of $491,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,953.06. The trade was a 49.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall Mehl purchased 1,100 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.30 per share, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,948.20. The trade was a 5.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. ICF International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Key ICF International News

Here are the key news stories impacting ICF International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for ICF International to $7.03 from $6.95, slightly above the current consensus of $6.98, suggesting analysts see stronger full-year earnings potential. ICF International, Inc. Free Report

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for ICF International to $7.03 from $6.95, slightly above the current consensus of $6.98, suggesting analysts see stronger full-year earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $1.99 from $1.89, and lifted Q4 2026 EPS to $1.84 from $1.78, pointing to improved near-term earnings expectations. ICF International, Inc. Free Report

The firm also increased its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $1.99 from $1.89, and lifted Q4 2026 EPS to $1.84 from $1.78, pointing to improved near-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also boosted their Q4 2027 EPS outlook to $2.23 from $2.05 and Q1 2028 EPS to $1.92 from $1.89, reinforcing a constructive longer-term view. ICF International, Inc. Free Report

Analysts also boosted their Q4 2027 EPS outlook to $2.23 from $2.05 and Q1 2028 EPS to $1.92 from $1.89, reinforcing a constructive longer-term view. Neutral Sentiment: Not all estimates moved higher: Zacks trimmed its Q2 2026 EPS view to $1.70 from $1.73 and Q2 2027 EPS to $1.89 from $1.97, showing a mixed near-term outlook. ICF International, Inc. Free Report

Not all estimates moved higher: Zacks trimmed its Q2 2026 EPS view to $1.70 from $1.73 and Q2 2027 EPS to $1.89 from $1.97, showing a mixed near-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed 0 shares outstanding, which doesn’t provide a meaningful trading signal on its own. ICF International, Inc. Article

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International NASDAQ: ICFI, commonly known as ICF, is a global consulting and digital services provider specializing in the intersection of strategy, technology, and policy. The firm delivers integrated services and solutions to government and commercial clients in areas such as energy and environment, health and social programs, transportation, infrastructure, technology, and marketing and communications. ICF's offerings span strategic planning, data analytics, program evaluation, digital transformation, and implementation support.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, ICF has grown through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and geographic reach.

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