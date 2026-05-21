Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for CRS FY2026 Earnings

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) - Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Carpenter Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $10.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.20. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology's current full-year earnings is $10.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology's Q4 2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.93 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $14.27 EPS.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.82%.The business had revenue of $655.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts: Sign Up

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Carpenter Technology from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Carpenter Technology from $453.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRS

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $421.03 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $219.58 and a one year high of $475.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business's fifty day moving average price is $411.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter worth $4,027,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 467,702 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $114,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 15.5% in the third quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 386,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $94,901,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 77.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 357,498 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $86,261,000 after acquiring an additional 156,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter worth $674,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 11,815 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.36, for a total value of $5,214,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 18,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,096,307.84. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.86, for a total value of $317,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $317,895. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 28,365 shares of company stock worth $11,722,687 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology's payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

More Carpenter Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $10.42 from $10.20, slightly below the consensus of $10.43, signaling continued confidence in Carpenter Technology’s near-term earnings power.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $10.42 from $10.20, slightly below the consensus of $10.43, signaling continued confidence in Carpenter Technology’s near-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased FY2027 EPS to $11.93 from $11.81 and FY2028 EPS to $14.27 from $14.12, reinforcing expectations for multi-year earnings growth.

The firm also increased FY2027 EPS to $11.93 from $11.81 and FY2028 EPS to $14.27 from $14.12, reinforcing expectations for multi-year earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly estimates were also lifted for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q2 2028, and Q3 2028, indicating analysts expect Carpenter Technology’s earnings trajectory to remain strong over the next several years.

Quarterly estimates were also lifted for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q2 2028, and Q3 2028, indicating analysts expect Carpenter Technology’s earnings trajectory to remain strong over the next several years. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research cut its Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $3.20 from $3.35, but the revision was modest and did not offset the broader pattern of upward estimate revisions.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carpenter Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carpenter Technology wasn't on the list.

While Carpenter Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here