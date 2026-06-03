Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for HALO Q3 Earnings

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is $7.60 per share.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. The company had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS.

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Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ HALO opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.75. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $51.06 and a 12 month high of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Cortney Caudill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,014.80. This represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $1,284,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,322,187.20. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $6,212,534. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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