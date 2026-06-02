Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for EQT Q2 Earnings

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a report released on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQT's current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.77 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 31.94%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

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Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on EQT from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on EQT from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EQT from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities raised EQT to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut EQT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.83.

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EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.55. EQT has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $68.24.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. EQT's payout ratio is 12.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $246,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 4,876 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $314,453.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,414,938.97. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 35.4% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company's stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation NYSE: EQT is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT's primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

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