Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for SWK Q4 Earnings

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) - Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a research note issued on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker's current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker's Q1 2027 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.77 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $88.44.

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Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.0%

SWK stock opened at $91.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $93.50. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,648 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,981 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.07%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

Further Reading

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