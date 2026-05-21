Zacks Research Has Strong Outlook for ROK FY2026 Earnings

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $12.94 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.83. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation's current full-year earnings is $13.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation's Q4 2027 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS.

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Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $466.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho set a $445.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $365.00 to $378.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $449.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $435.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $298.70 and a 52 week high of $463.48. The firm's fifty day moving average is $396.36 and its 200 day moving average is $397.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total transaction of $812,599.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,217.32. This represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total value of $1,818,727.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,563.98. This represents a 96.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $24,296,483 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rockwell Automation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rockwell’s latest investor presentation at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference likely kept attention on the company’s strategy and outlook, reinforcing the bull case for industrial automation. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) Presents at Wolfe Research 19th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference Transcript

Rockwell’s latest investor presentation at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference likely kept attention on the company’s strategy and outlook, reinforcing the bull case for industrial automation. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple future periods, including FY2027 and FY2028, signaling expectations for stronger profit growth ahead. Higher EPS forecasts often support a stock’s valuation.

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple future periods, including FY2027 and FY2028, signaling expectations for stronger profit growth ahead. Higher EPS forecasts often support a stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Rockwell’s new global manufacturing study found that 90% of manufacturers now say digital transformation is essential, a constructive trend for Rockwell’s automation, software, and digital solutions business. 90% of Manufacturers Say Digital Transformation Is Now Essential, According to New Global Study

Rockwell’s new global manufacturing study found that 90% of manufacturers now say digital transformation is essential, a constructive trend for Rockwell’s automation, software, and digital solutions business. Positive Sentiment: The company reported strong recent quarterly results, with earnings and revenue beating expectations and management guiding FY2026 EPS above many investors’ assumptions, which continues to underpin sentiment.

The company reported strong recent quarterly results, with earnings and revenue beating expectations and management guiding FY2026 EPS above many investors’ assumptions, which continues to underpin sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks-style momentum writeup highlighted Rockwell as a long-term momentum stock, but this is more of a sentiment/ratings piece than a new operational catalyst. Why Rockwell Automation (ROK) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term

A Zacks-style momentum writeup highlighted Rockwell as a long-term momentum stock, but this is more of a sentiment/ratings piece than a new operational catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary items and conference transcripts add to the news flow, but they do not appear to change Rockwell’s near-term fundamentals by themselves.

Several market commentary items and conference transcripts add to the news flow, but they do not appear to change Rockwell’s near-term fundamentals by themselves. Negative Sentiment: One MarketWatch item noted the stock underperformed peers earlier in the week, suggesting some short-term trading pressure before the newer positive updates. Rockwell Automation Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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