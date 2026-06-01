Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for OPTU Earnings

Optimum Communications, Inc. (NYSE:OPTU - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Optimum Communications in a report released on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Optimum Communications' current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Optimum Communications' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Optimum Communications from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial cut Optimum Communications from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1.00 price objective on Optimum Communications in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Optimum Communications from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Optimum Communications from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $0.95.

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Optimum Communications Price Performance

OPTU stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. Optimum Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPTU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Optimum Communications by 365.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,171,000 shares of the company's stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,908 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Optimum Communications by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,675 shares of the company's stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,260 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Optimum Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,516,311 shares of the company's stock worth $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 524,169 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Optimum Communications by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,397,047 shares of the company's stock worth $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Optimum Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Optimum Communications

In other Optimum Communications news, General Counsel Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 1,199,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,907,651.79. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 44.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Optimum Communications News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Optimum Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research slightly improved its outlook for Q4 2026 , Q3 2027 , and Q4 2027 EPS, suggesting some improvement in the company’s expected operating trend. Article link

Zacks Research slightly improved its outlook for , , and EPS, suggesting some improvement in the company’s expected operating trend. Neutral Sentiment: The firm maintained a Hold rating on Optimum Communications NYSE: OPTU , indicating analysts are not yet recommending a stronger bullish stance. Article link

The firm maintained a rating on , indicating analysts are not yet recommending a stronger bullish stance. Negative Sentiment: Analysts cut earnings estimates for several periods, including Q1 2027, Q2 2026, FY2027, Q1 2028, and FY2028, reinforcing expectations that the company may remain unprofitable for an extended period. Article link

About Optimum Communications

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

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