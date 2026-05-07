Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for Chubb Earnings

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chubb in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.56. The consensus estimate for Chubb's current full-year earnings is $26.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chubb's Q1 2027 earnings at $7.10 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $7.34 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $6.58 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $7.37 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $7.92 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $29.97 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%.

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Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Chubb from $373.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chubb from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Chubb from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chubb from $336.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $322.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The business's fifty day moving average price is $328.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb has a 12 month low of $264.10 and a 12 month high of $345.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 201.9% in the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,683.80. This represents a 70.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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