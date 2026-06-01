Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for EQT Earnings

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a report released on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQT's current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT's Q2 2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. EQT had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

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A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQT. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Capital One Financial lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of EQT opened at $54.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company's fifty day moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.93. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. EQT's payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 4,876 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $314,453.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,938.97. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,116 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $246,136.80. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,992 shares of company stock worth $1,774,390. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in EQT by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,189 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 21,249 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EQT by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in EQT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company's stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation NYSE: EQT is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT's primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

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