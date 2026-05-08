Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for PTEN Earnings

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN - Free Report) - Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy's current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Capital One Financial raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.80.

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Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $11.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $12.62. The business's 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.The company's revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Patterson-UTI Energy's payout ratio is presently -129.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cesar Jaime sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 77,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,007.98. The trade was a 11.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 250,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $2,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,823,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,453,770.55. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 808,949 shares of company stock worth $9,387,035. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,325,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,211,576 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $229,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,872 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,797 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company's stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy provides a comprehensive suite of onshore contract drilling and pressure pumping services to exploration and production companies in North America. The company's core offerings include land-based drilling rigs, directional drilling, hydraulic fracturing services, downhole tool rental and well-servicing equipment. By integrating drilling and completion capabilities, Patterson-UTI Energy offers operators a streamlined solution designed to improve operational efficiency and well performance.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Patterson-UTI Energy traces its origins to its founding in 1978 and was later incorporated in Delaware in 1996.

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