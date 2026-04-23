Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for ROK Earnings

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rockwell Automation in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.83. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation's current full-year earnings is $12.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation's Q3 2026 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.83 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $13.39 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $15.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ROK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $458.00 to $448.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $406.67.

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Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $407.59 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $239.14 and a 12 month high of $438.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.54. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $382.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.56%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,596,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5,925.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 906,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $352,572,000 after purchasing an additional 891,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 819,708 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $286,522,000 after purchasing an additional 451,038 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $156,017,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,545,104 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $601,154,000 after purchasing an additional 309,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 12,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.27, for a total value of $4,891,667.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,932,094. This represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 17,407 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.61, for a total value of $7,043,046.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,877.54. This represents a 84.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 51,375 shares of company stock valued at $20,828,717 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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