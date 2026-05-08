Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for PKG Earnings

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Packaging Corporation of America's current full-year earnings is $10.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Packaging Corporation of America's Q3 2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.62 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.88 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PKG. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $258.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 1.5%

PKG opened at $223.43 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $215.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.17. Packaging Corporation of America has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $249.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Corporation of America

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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