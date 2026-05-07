Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for LOGI Earnings

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Logitech International in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Logitech International's current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Logitech International's FY2027 earnings at $4.92 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOGI. Barclays reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down from $134.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Logitech International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Logitech International from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Logitech International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.00.

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Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $103.42 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.07. Logitech International has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $123.01.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 339,790 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,015,000 after acquiring an additional 74,772 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 260,162 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,777,000 after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 105,685 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 33,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,294,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a Swiss-headquartered company that designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of computer peripherals and accessories for consumers, gamers and business customers. Founded in 1981, the company develops hardware and complementary software that enable people to interact with digital devices across work, home and entertainment settings. Logitech maintains corporate offices in Switzerland and significant operations in the United States and other regions worldwide.

The company's product portfolio includes mice, keyboards, webcams, headsets, microphones, speakers, remote controls and other input/output devices, along with specialized lines for gaming, streaming and video collaboration.

Further Reading

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