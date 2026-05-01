Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for Perfect Earnings

Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Perfect in a report released on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research analyst L. Thompson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Perfect's current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

PERF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Perfect in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Perfect from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perfect from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial lowered shares of Perfect from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

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Perfect Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE:PERF opened at $1.66 on Friday. Perfect has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $169.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company's 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69.

Perfect (NYSE:PERF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Perfect had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perfect

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Perfect during the second quarter worth $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Perfect by 63.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,477 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Perfect by 222.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,315 shares of the company's stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 43,013 shares in the last quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new stake in Perfect during the first quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perfect by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,938,529 shares of the company's stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 464,702 shares in the last quarter.

About Perfect

Perfect Corp NYSE: PERF is a technology company specializing in beauty and personal care solutions. The company develops AI- and AR-driven platforms that enable virtual product try-on, personalized skincare analysis and digital marketing tools for cosmetics brands and retailers. Its software as a service (SaaS) offerings allow users to preview makeup and skincare products in real time, drive customer engagement across e-commerce and social media channels, and collect data-driven insights into consumer preferences.

The core products include virtual try-on applications, skin diagnostic tools and AI-powered recommendation engines.

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