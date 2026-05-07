Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for Visa Earnings

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the credit-card processor will earn $3.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.16. The consensus estimate for Visa's current full-year earnings is $13.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Visa's Q4 2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.07 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.88 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $14.69 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $16.54 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Several other research firms have also recently commented on V. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 price objective (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE V opened at $318.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $310.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Visa has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $375.51.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here