Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for Ball Earnings

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Ball in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Ball's current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS.

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BALL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ball and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ball from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ball

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58. Ball has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $68.29.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Ball's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Ball news, SVP Fauze Villatoro acquired 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.51 per share, with a total value of $100,055.01. Following the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 13,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $888,818.78. This trade represents a 12.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Ball

Here are the key news stories impacting Ball this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks reiterated Ball Corporation as a strong long-term value idea, suggesting the stock may appeal to investors looking for an attractively priced defensive packaging name. Why Ball (BALL) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term

Zacks reiterated Ball Corporation as a strong long-term value idea, suggesting the stock may appeal to investors looking for an attractively priced defensive packaging name. Neutral Sentiment: A separate note on Zacks Research’s FY2026 earnings outlook appears to be a forecast update, but no material new operational or earnings surprise was evident from the headline alone. What is Zacks Research's Forecast for Ball FY2026 Earnings?

A separate note on Zacks Research’s FY2026 earnings outlook appears to be a forecast update, but no material new operational or earnings surprise was evident from the headline alone. Neutral Sentiment: The remaining articles were unrelated to Ball Corporation’s beverage packaging business and appear to refer to Ball State University or Lucille Ball, so they are unlikely to affect BALL shares.

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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