Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for IP Earnings

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Paper in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Paper's current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper's Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

IP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on International Paper from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Paper from $51.80 to $50.70 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.48.

Get International Paper alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on IP

International Paper Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of IP stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.14. International Paper has a twelve month low of $32.92 and a twelve month high of $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. International Paper had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 14.12%.The company's revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 13,217 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.11. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $987,060.36. This represents a 102.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.98 per share, with a total value of $1,999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 76,092 shares of company stock worth $2,999,064 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 452.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 784 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Paper, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Paper wasn't on the list.

While International Paper currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here