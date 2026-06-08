Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for NIO Earnings

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for NIO in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for NIO's current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NIO's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NIO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura upgraded NIO from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $6.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $6.80 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded NIO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.80 to $6.80 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.70.

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NIO Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NIO opened at $5.38 on Monday. NIO has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.92.

NIO (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 318.96% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth approximately $266,700,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,120,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth $91,440,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth $89,952,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth $58,308,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company's stock.

NIO News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO's vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company's product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

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