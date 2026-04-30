Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for MGY Earnings

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas' current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas' Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

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A number of other research firms also recently commented on MGY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

NYSE:MGY opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The business's 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.18 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 24.79%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 47,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, EVP Timothy D. Yang sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $4,393,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 526,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,425,900.69. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Corales sold 33,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $960,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,263.36. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 338,954 shares of company stock valued at $9,911,733 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp NYSE: MGY is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore oil and gas assets in South Texas. Headquartered in Houston, the company concentrates its efforts on the Eagle Ford Shale, where it holds significant working interests in key producing counties.

The company's core operations center on horizontal drilling and multi-stage completions designed to extract light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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