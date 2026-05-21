Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for Woodward Earnings

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Woodward in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the technology company will earn $9.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.42. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Woodward's current full-year earnings is $9.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Woodward's Q3 2027 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.17. Woodward had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Woodward's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.150-9.450 EPS.

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Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WWD. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Woodward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $362.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $404.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $390.27.

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Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ WWD opened at $356.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Woodward has a 1 year low of $204.03 and a 1 year high of $407.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 82.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total transaction of $1,837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,194,759.60. This represents a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karrie M. Bem sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $104,344.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,601,320.02. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 20,219 shares of company stock valued at $7,675,530 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Woodward's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Woodward News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Woodward this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple periods for Woodward, including Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and FY2028. Higher EPS forecasts suggest stronger expected profitability and can help justify the stock’s higher valuation. Woodward stock page

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple periods for Woodward, including Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, and FY2028. Higher EPS forecasts suggest stronger expected profitability and can help justify the stock’s higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s updated FY2028 EPS estimate of $11.55, up from $10.95, reinforces the view that Woodward can continue delivering solid long-term earnings growth. Woodward stock page

The firm’s updated FY2028 EPS estimate of $11.55, up from $10.95, reinforces the view that Woodward can continue delivering solid long-term earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research still rates Woodward “Hold,” so the improved earnings outlook has not yet translated into a more bullish recommendation. Woodward stock page

Zacks Research still rates Woodward “Hold,” so the improved earnings outlook has not yet translated into a more bullish recommendation. Negative Sentiment: EVP Karrie Bem sold 185 shares, following a prior sale of 279 shares, which may slightly pressure investor sentiment because insider selling can be viewed as a lack of near-term conviction. SEC filing

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

Further Reading

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