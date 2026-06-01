Zacks Research Predicts Evergy's Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evergy in a report released on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Evergy's current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Evergy's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EVRG. Barclays increased their target price on Evergy from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Evergy from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Evergy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Evergy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Evergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.60.

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Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $82.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.45. Evergy has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $85.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55. The business's fifty day moving average is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average is $78.83.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.63%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Evergy's dividend payout ratio is currently 73.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $301,526.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,635,418.27. This trade represents a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 2,440 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $200,543.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 18,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,926.21. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,150 shares of the company's stock worth $465,684,000 after purchasing an additional 105,842 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,518 shares of the company's stock worth $441,574,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,760,548 shares of the company's stock worth $272,602,000 after purchasing an additional 57,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,760,494 shares of the company's stock worth $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 263,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,444,381 shares of the company's stock worth $185,822,000 after purchasing an additional 79,888 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

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