Zacks Research Predicts Increased Earnings for Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.06. Zacks Research has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts' current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genuine Parts' Q3 2027 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.18 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised Genuine Parts from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore set a $160.00 price target on Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $143.71.

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Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of GPC stock opened at $105.59 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $108.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.09. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $96.08 and a twelve month high of $151.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 988.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $43,296.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company's stock.

Genuine Parts News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Genuine Parts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several medium‑term/longer‑term estimates — FY2027 EPS to $8.18 (from $8.05), FY2028 EPS to $9.75 (from $9.73), and bumped 2027 quarterly estimates including Q1 2028 to $2.51, Q2 2027 to $2.09, Q3 2027 to $2.11 and Q4 2027 to $2.07. These upward revisions suggest improvement in the company’s earnings trajectory beyond the current year and are supportive to the stock. MarketBeat GPC coverage

Zacks raised several medium‑term/longer‑term estimates — FY2027 EPS to $8.18 (from $8.05), FY2028 EPS to $9.75 (from $9.73), and bumped 2027 quarterly estimates including Q1 2028 to $2.51, Q2 2027 to $2.09, Q3 2027 to $2.11 and Q4 2027 to $2.07. These upward revisions suggest improvement in the company’s earnings trajectory beyond the current year and are supportive to the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale: Director James F. Howe sold 415 shares on May 5 at an average $104.33 under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan. The sale is small relative to his remaining ~25,589‑share position and was pre‑planned, so it is unlikely to be a major signal by itself. SEC filing: Form 4

Insider sale: Director James F. Howe sold 415 shares on May 5 at an average $104.33 under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan. The sale is small relative to his remaining ~25,589‑share position and was pre‑planned, so it is unlikely to be a major signal by itself. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Zacks also cut several near‑term estimates and the FY2026 view — Q2 2026 to $2.05 (from $2.28), Q3 2026 to $2.00 (from $2.10), Q4 2026 to $1.76 (from $1.77) and FY2026 to $7.58 (from $7.98); Q1 2027 was trimmed to $1.91 (from $2.01). Importantly, Zacks retains a "Strong Sell" rating, which may limit investor enthusiasm despite some later‑year upgrades. MarketBeat GPC coverage

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

Further Reading

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