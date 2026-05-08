Zacks Research Predicts Las Vegas Sands FY2026 Earnings

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the casino operator will earn $3.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.08. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands' current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands' Q1 2028 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The company's revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

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A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS opened at $53.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $39.29 and a 1-year high of $70.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,945 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 48.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,930 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Patrick Dumont sold 60,165 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $3,294,033.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 511,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,028,824.50. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Las Vegas Sands's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Las Vegas Sands News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Las Vegas Sands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research materially boosted near‑ and medium‑term EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and fiscal years — including Q1 2028 to $1.03 (from $0.80), FY2026 to $3.34 (from $3.08), FY2027 to $3.63 and FY2028 to $3.91 — signaling stronger expected cash flows and driving buy interest.

Zacks Research materially boosted near‑ and medium‑term EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and fiscal years — including Q1 2028 to $1.03 (from $0.80), FY2026 to $3.34 (from $3.08), FY2027 to $3.63 and FY2028 to $3.91 — signaling stronger expected cash flows and driving buy interest. Positive Sentiment: Sands China (a LVS subsidiary) again qualified for Dow Jones Best‑in‑Class indices, which supports the company’s ESG credentials and can attract index/ESG‑focused flows. PR Newswire: Dow Jones Best-in-Class

Sands China (a LVS subsidiary) again qualified for Dow Jones Best‑in‑Class indices, which supports the company’s ESG credentials and can attract index/ESG‑focused flows. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces note Wall Street remains cautiously optimistic overall — positive momentum but with some analyst restraint. This tones down runaway euphoria and suggests gains are driven by revisions rather than a consensus upgrade to a much higher valuation. Barchart: Analyst Sentiment

Coverage pieces note Wall Street remains cautiously optimistic overall — positive momentum but with some analyst restraint. This tones down runaway euphoria and suggests gains are driven by revisions rather than a consensus upgrade to a much higher valuation. Negative Sentiment: Management announced a $1 billion senior notes offering, which increases near‑term debt load and could pressure credit metrics (LVS already shows high debt-to-equity), creating some investor concern about leverage and interest costs. Globe and Mail: Senior Notes Offering

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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